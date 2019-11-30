Govt extends FASTag deadline to December 15

GIVING VEHICLE owners more time, the government on Friday extended by 15 days the deadline by which toll on national highways would be accepted through FASTags only. Instead of December 1, the deadline is now December 15.

The National Highways Authority of India said it was ready to roll out the new system by December 1. “It appears that a large number of people are yet to obtain the tags. This extension is to facilitate them,” said a senior official. Accordingly, an NHAI release said all toll plaza stands were fitted with the equipment to read FASTags but the earlier provision of charging a vehicle double the toll if it entered a lane without a tag will not be effective on December 1.