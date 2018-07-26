Govt extends deadline for filing ITR to August 31, but not for everyone

Representational image. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Representational image. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Income Tax department on Thursday extended the last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) from July 31 to August 31 for “certain categories of taxpayers”. The Delhi High Court had recently asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to accept e-filing returns without quoting an Aadhaar or Aadhaar enrollment number.

“Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2018 to August 31, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

The Due Date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2018-19 is 31.07.2018 for certain categories of taxpayers. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 26, 2018

The new ITR forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till July 31.

It is mandatory for people to file tax returns if their gross total income (before allowing deductions under section 80C to 80U) exceeds Rs 250,000 in a financial year.

The limit is Rs 300,000 for senior citizens (more than 60 years old, but less than 80 years old) and Rs 500,000 for super-senior citizens (more than 80 years old). One can file his/her return involuntarily even if your income is less than the maximum exemption limit.

