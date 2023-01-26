‘Govt expects 5-7 nations to adopt India stack by March’

The Centre expects five to seven countries to sign up for adopting India-developed technology platforms like UPI, DigiLocker and Aadhaar – collectively referred to as the ‘India Stack’ – by March for accelerating digitisation, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Wednesday.

While speaking at the India Stack Developer Conference, the minister said that the Prime Minister has decided to offer India technology platforms to countries to help them accelerate digitisation. The government will share the India Stack with a number of countries at the forthcoming World Government Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“I expect that by February-March, about 5-7 countries around the world to sign up (for adopting platforms),” Chandrasekhar said.

The government plans to reach out to several countries to offer them technology stack including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Co-Win, GeM, etc. as part of its responsibility as G20 Presidency and expects Indian startups and system integrators to gain from the exercise.

The government is also actively looking to build an ecosystem of startups and developers in India and abroad to assist other countries in implementing the India Stack, Chandrasekhar said. “When a country wants to implement the technology stack, we can immediately connect them to a number of companies and they can then choose who they would like to work with to implement the system in their nation. In turn, they can also use the stack to catalyse their own innovation ecosystem,” Chandrasekhar told The Indian Express in the sidelines of the India Stack Developer Conference.

On Tuesday, Chandrasekhar had said that the adoption of the India Stack will help foreign countries save billions and expedite their digitisation process. The government will not charge any fee for offering the technology platforms, but the move is expected to help Indian startups and system integrators in engaging with foreign countries to help them in the adoption of the indigenously developed platforms.