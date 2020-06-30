Govt expands its SC team, led again by Venugopal as AG, Mehta as SG

Besides, the government gets six more ASGs in the Supreme Court for three years — Senior Advocates Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V Raju, Rupinder Singh Suri, M Venkataraman, Jayant K Sud and Aishwarya Bhati. (File Photo) Besides, the government gets six more ASGs in the Supreme Court for three years — Senior Advocates Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V Raju, Rupinder Singh Suri, M Venkataraman, Jayant K Sud and Aishwarya Bhati. (File Photo)

THE Centre on Monday notified the reappointment of Senior Advocate K K Venugopal as Attorney General for India for a period of one more year with effect from July 1. Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta continues as Solicitor General of India for another three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Additional Solicitor Generals Vikramjit Banerjee, Aman Lekhi, Madhavi Goradia Divan, K M Natraj and Sanjay Jain continue in their posts, as per the orders issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet regarding the government’s law officers in the Supreme Court.

Besides, the government gets six more ASGs in the Supreme Court for three years — Senior Advocates Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V Raju, Rupinder Singh Suri, M Venkataraman, Jayant K Sud and Aishwarya Bhati.

Raju, currently practising in the Gujarat High Court, has handled some of the most high-profile cases in the state. He represented Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin encounter case, in which Shah was discharged, as well as several accused officers in other encounter cases in the state, including that of Ishrat Jahan and Tulsiram Prajapati.

His other clients have included rape-convict Asaram Bapu, top officials of Calorex accused of forgery in leasing out land to self-styled godman Nithyanand, and Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, which accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defamation.

Appointments were also made for ASGs to several high courts – Senior Advocate Yezdezard Jehangir Dastoor for the Calcutta High Court, Senior Advocate Chetan Sharma for Delhi, Senior Advocate R Sankarnarayanan for Madras, Senior Advocate Krishna Nandan Singh for Patna and Advocate Devang Girish Vyas for the Gujarat High Court.

The only one who is not a Senior Advocate among the new ASGs, Vyas is currently Assistant Solicitor General at the Gujarat High Court.

Anil C Singh and Satya Pal Jain continue as ASGs of the Bombay High Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court, respectively, for another three years.

