Kids in 12-14 age bracket can get Covid-19 vaccines from Wednesday: Govt

The government Monday decided to rollout the Covid-19 vaccination for the age groups 12-13 years and 13-14 years from March 16.

The health ministry said that Corbevax manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Biological-E will be administered to the new age group. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19. On February 21, India’s drug granted emergency use authorization to Hyderabad-based Biological E’s Corbevax for the age group of 12-18 years.

Currently, population above 14 years of age is already being administered the vaccine under the ongoing vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the Central government also decided to remove the condition of co-morbidity for Covid-19 precaution dose for people above 60 years. Everyone above 60 years of age are now eligible for the precautionary third dose.