Govt established new heights of welfare: Scindia one year after party switch

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state chief VD Sharma on Saturday hosted lunch for Jyotiraditya Scindia and the legislators who switched from the Congress on March 20, 2020 and now hold Cabinet posts — the move led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government and aided Chouhan’s return to the helm.

The lunch was attended by Scindia loyalists Tulsiram Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput along with Pradhuman Singh Tomar, among other Cabinet ministers.

The day started with Chouhan and Scindia participating in a tree plantation drive. After the drive, Scindia said to reporters: “It has been one year since the government that made the state a den of shady business and corruption was thrown out and a government for the welfare of people, headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was established. In the past one year, this government has established new heights for the welfare of the seven crore people of the state through its welfare schemes amidst the Covid-19 crisis.”

Earlier on Saturday however, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is in New Delhi, released a video on his social media account saying he was aware of the opposition’s ploy last year but, “Instead of striking a deal and making a purchased government, I opted to resign on March 20, 2020 and to uphold democracy.”

The Congress also celebrated ‘Loktantra Samman Diwas’in Bhopal with tiranga rallies across the state.

A senior BJP leader said, “It was just a lunch by the CM to celebrate the one year of the government. However, the one thing that was discussed was how the Congress is now celebrating Loktantra Samman Diwas while it failed to pay heed to their own MLAs who felt neglected and left.”