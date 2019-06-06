UP BJP MLA to party workers: ‘Hit govt employees with shoes if they…’

Toggle Menu
Slamming the Mahagathbandhan party workers, Kushwaha said, "If the government officials affiliated with the SP-BSP ideology continue to misbehave with you like they did during elections, should be alert as I know of these actions."

If govt employees don't work appropriately, hurl shoes at them: UP BJP MLA tells crowd at event
BJP MLA from UP’ Lalitpur Ramratan Kushwaha. (Source: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ramratan Kushwaha Thursday allegedly asked his party members to assault government employees “if they continue to harass or threaten our workers”.  A video of his purported remarks was tweeted by news agency ANI. 

Addressing a BJP gathering, the Lalitpur lawmaker said: “If the UP government employees do not take corrective action within a month or two and if they continue to harass or threaten our (BJP) workers, then I’m telling you to remove your shoes and hit them because there is a limit to being patient.”

Slamming the Mahagathbandhan party workers, he said, “If the government officials affiliated with the SP-BSP ideology continue to misbehave with you like they did during elections, should be alert as I know of these actions.”

The BJP legislator further alleged that employees and workers who followed the SP-BSP ideology had threatened BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections and offered them membership.

(With inputs from ANI)

