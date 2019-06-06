UP BJP MLA to party workers: ‘Hit govt employees with shoes if they…’

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ramratan Kushwaha Thursday allegedly asked his party members to assault government employees “if they continue to harass or threaten our workers”. A video of his purported remarks was tweeted by news agency ANI.

Addressing a BJP gathering, the Lalitpur lawmaker said: “If the UP government employees do not take corrective action within a month or two and if they continue to harass or threaten our (BJP) workers, then I’m telling you to remove your shoes and hit them because there is a limit to being patient.”

#WATCH: Ramratan Kushwaha, BJP MLA from Lalitpur at a party event says,”If government employees don’t respect our workers, then take off your shoes and hit them because there is a limit to patience.” (June 4) pic.twitter.com/o889Y1Wl1q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2019

Slamming the Mahagathbandhan party workers, he said, “If the government officials affiliated with the SP-BSP ideology continue to misbehave with you like they did during elections, should be alert as I know of these actions.”

The BJP legislator further alleged that employees and workers who followed the SP-BSP ideology had threatened BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections and offered them membership.

(With inputs from ANI)