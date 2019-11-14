Govt eases norms for change of address on Aadhaar

The government has amended the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules allowing an Aadhaar enrollees to provide a current address different from their permanent address.

Advertising

According to sources, the demand for this change has come from various sectors, especially to help migrant workers who have the address of their native place mentioned in their Aadhaar but want a bank account in the area they are living in for work.

“Where a client has provided his Aadhaar number for identification… and wants to provide a current address, different from the address as per the identity information available in the Central Identities Data Repository, he may give a self-declaration to that effect to the reporting entity,” the amendment states.