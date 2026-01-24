Exclusive: Govt discusses protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram

A HIGH-level government meeting was held earlier this month to examine and debate possible protocols for the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram, similar to those in place for the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, The Indian Express has learned.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Vande Mataram emerged as a rallying cry during the Swadeshi movement (1905–08), becoming closely associated with the freedom struggle. While the Constituent Assembly accorded the song equal honour and respect alongside the national anthem, there is currently no compulsory etiquette, posture, or legal requirement associated with singing or reciting the national song.

The ongoing deliberations within the highest levels of the government form part of what the ruling BJP has described as an effort to elevate the song’s standing, something it has accused the Congress of having diminished through appeasement politics and the removal of what it calls important stanzas during the Congress session in 1937. The move also comes even as the Centre has launched a year-long celebration of Vande Mataram. The first phase was completed in November, the second is scheduled this month, the third in August 2026, and the fourth in November 2026.