Govt developing satellite-based mechanism to monitor green cover: Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Saturday said that the Centre is developing a “satellite-based mechanism” to monitor the land under green cover and growth of saplings planted so far across the country.

“Twelve crore saplings were planted in last five years. Data on the growth of these saplings will be available in public domain. We are developing a mechanism of their inspection through satellite,” the minister said.

Javadekar chaired a meeting of state Forest Ministers on “effective and efficient utilisation of CAMPA funds”. It was attended by Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Director General of Forests Siddhanta Das and Forest Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, apart from senior forest officials from various states.

Javadekar said the meeting was held to discuss how to implement the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and utilise its funds more effectively and create more afforestation and water augmentation to improve the quality of forests.