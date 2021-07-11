Govt determined to make cooperatives more empowered, says Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met some key officials of the cooperative sector ahead of taking charge of the new ministry dealing with cooperatives. Shah said the government is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions empowered.

The meeting came three days after a major Cabinet reshuffle that saw an expansion in the size of the council of ministers along with the creation of a Ministry of Cooperatives of which Shah is the minister. Shah has, however, not yet taken charge of the new ministry officially.

Those who met the home minister include chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India Dileep Sanghani, the chairman and the managing director of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) B S Nakai and U S Awasthi, respectively, and chairman of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) Bijender Singh.

“Today met @ncuicoop Chairman Shri Dileep Sanghani ji, @IFFCO_PR Chairman Shri B S Nakai ji, Managing Director Shri U S Awasthi ji and @nafedindia Chairman Dr Bijendra Singh ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered,” Shah tweeted in Hindi following the meeting.