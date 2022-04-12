Govt designates Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s brother as terrorist under UAPA

Days after designating LeT chief Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha as a “terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Central government on Monday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s brother, Ammar Alvi, who was among the key planners of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, as a terrorist under the under the Act.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed in the terrorist attack that took place on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama‘s Lethpora.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a gazette notification issued on Monday, said that Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir alias Ammar Alvi, 39, is a senior leader of JeM, which has already been proscribed under the UAPA. A resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, Alvi, the notification said “has been involved in Pulwama Central Reserve Police Force Convoy attack of 2019” and “in anti-India terror activities on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammad”. “Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir (alias Alvi) looks after JeM’s fund collection by Pakistani nationals and routing the said fund to Kashmir in India …Alamgir has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir… the Central Government believes that Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir should be notified as a terrorist under the said Act,” it said.

On April 8, the Centre had designated Talha Saeed as a terrorist under the UAPA.