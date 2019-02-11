Toggle Menu
Govt designates Dera Baba Nanak land post, connecting Kartarpur in Pak, as immigration centrehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/govt-designates-dera-baba-nanak-land-post-connecting-kartarpur-in-pak-as-immigration-centre/

Govt designates Dera Baba Nanak land post, connecting Kartarpur in Pak, as immigration centre

In a notification, the Home Ministry said anyone with valid travel documents can exit or enter through the post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

kartarpur corridor, punjab farmers, ICP, land acquisition, punjab news, indian express
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The Home Ministry Monday designated Dera Baba Nanak land post, which will be the exit and entry point for visiting Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, as an authorised immigration check point.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said anyone with valid travel documents can exit or enter through the post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

“In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the central government hereby designates Dera Baba Nanak Land Check Post of District Gurdaspur, Punjab State as an authorised Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers,” said the home ministry notification.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Robert Vadra hails 'perfect wife' Priyanka, says 'now we hand her to people of India'
2 Train 18: This is how much a journey from Delhi-Varanasi will cost
3 Facebook expands fact-checking network in India, adds five more partners to spot fake news