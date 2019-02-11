Govt designates Dera Baba Nanak land post, connecting Kartarpur in Pak, as immigration centre

The Home Ministry Monday designated Dera Baba Nanak land post, which will be the exit and entry point for visiting Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, as an authorised immigration check point.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said anyone with valid travel documents can exit or enter through the post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

“In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the central government hereby designates Dera Baba Nanak Land Check Post of District Gurdaspur, Punjab State as an authorised Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers,” said the home ministry notification.