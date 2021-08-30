Govt depts must integrate resources for best outcomes: Jitendra Singh

As India evolves into a “frontline” nation in the global community, the current “mantra” of success would be to pull out all academic faculties from silos and integrate them for meaningful and cost-effective outcomes, said Union Minister of State in the PMO, Personal, Public Grievance and Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, here.

Speaking during the signing of two MoUs by IIM-Jammu with AIIMS-Jammu and IIT-Jammu on Sundya, the minister cited the example of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Almost every department, ministry, or agency had launched a project on Covid because it fetched visibility, media attraction and also funds’’ the minister said, adding, “If only all these different agencies or departments had pooled their resources to come up with a single project, the outcomes could have been manifold better.”

Singh added that he had directed all departments and ministries of the government to conduct theme-based projects rather than department-based ones.