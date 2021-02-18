Govt delegates financial powers for capital procurement in armed forces

THE GOVERNMENT on Wednesday granted financial powers to clear projects up to Rs 200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of armed forces for capital procurement. The Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved the move for projects under the head ‘Other Capital Procurement’, officials said.

Financial powers to clear projects worth up to Rs 200 crore have been delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Air Officer Maintenance and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff as well as to additional director general of Indian Coast Guard. “This delegation of powers…will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects,” the Ministry of Defence said.