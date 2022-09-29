Six airbags mandatory in passenger cars from Oct 1, 2023, says Nitin Gadkari

The Centre has decided to postpone a proposal to mandate a minimum of six airbags in all passengers cars to October 1, 2023, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Thursday.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022. The Road Transport and Highways Minister said the decision was taken keeping in mind the global supply chain constraints faced by the auto industry in the country.

“Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars (M-1 Category) with effect from October 1, 2023,” Gadkari tweeted.

Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority, he added.