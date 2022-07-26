scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Govt data: FEMA, PMLA cases triple in first 3 yrs of NDA-II versus NDA-I

The ED registered 14,143 cases under FEMA and PMLA between 2019-20 and 2021-22, as compared to 4,913 cases in 2014-15 to 2016-17 — an increase of over 187 per cent.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2022 5:06:43 am
The cases registered under PMLA increased by more than five times — from 489 between 2014-15 to 2016-17 to 2,723 in 2019-20 to 2021-22 — a jump of over 456 per cent. (Representational)

THE TOTAL number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) has jumped almost three times in the first three years of the second term of the BJP-led government (2019-20 to 2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period in its first term (2014-15 to 2016-17).

According to data shared by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Monday, the ED registered 14,143 cases under FEMA and PMLA between 2019-20 and 2021-22, as compared to 4,913 cases in 2014-15 to 2016-17 — an increase of over 187 per cent.

Also Read |Times Group’s top management questioned by ED in FEMA inquiry

The break-up shows that 11,420 FEMA cases were taken up for investigation in the first three years of the second term, up from 4,424 cases in the first three years of the first term — an increase of over 158 per cent.

The cases registered under PMLA increased by more than five times in this period — from 489 between 2014-15 to 2016-17 to 2,723 in 2019-20 to 2021-22 — a jump of over 456 per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

According to the year-wise data, 2021-22 saw the highest number of money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases in the last eight years of the Modi government. In 2020-21, the ED filed 5,313 cases under FEMA (the previous high was 3,627 cases in 2017-18); and 1,180 under PMLA (up from 981 in 2020-21).

Also Read |Citing FEMA violation, ED imposes Rs 51 cr fine on Amnesty India, Rs 10 cr on Aakar Patel

The reply, filed in response to a question asked by JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, states: “During the last 10 years, the Directorate of Enforcement has taken up around 24,893 cases for investigation under the provisions of FEMA and has recorded around 3,985 cases under PMLA.”

But an analysis of the data shows that 22,130 FEMA cases, or 89 per cent of the total cases, were filed in the last eight years. Similarly, 3,555 PMLA cases, or 89 per cent of the 3,985 cases, were filed in the last eight years.

According to the information shared by Chaudhary, till March 31, 2022, the ED had registered a total of 5,422 cases under PMLA ever since the law was enacted, of which 65.66 per cent were filed in the last eight years.

Read in Explained |Explained: What happens when ED attaches the property of an accused?

“Till 31.03.2022, the Directorate of Enforcement recorded around 5,422 cases under PMLA. It is pertinent to mention here that, after recording of a case under PMLA, necessary action as per provisions of PMLA is taken which resulted in attachment of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1,04,702 crore (approx), filing of prosecution complaint in 992 cases resulting in confiscation of Rs 869.31 crore, and conviction of 23 accused persons under PMLA,” Chaudhary said.

Similarly, a total of 30,716 cases were filed under FEMA till March 31, 2022, of which 72 per cent were registered in the last eight years.

“Till 31.03.2022, the Directorate of Enforcement has taken up around 30,716 cases for investigation under FEMA. It is pertinent to mention here that after taking up a case for investigation under FEMA, necessary action as per provisions of FEMA is taken which resulted in issuance of 8,109 Show Cause Notices (SCNs). Further, 6,472 SCNs were adjudicated under FEMA, thereby imposing penalty of around Rs 8,130 crore. Further, assets to the tune of Rs 7,080 crore (approx.) have been seized under FEMA,” Chaudhary said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement