Govt curtails powers of NIT Kurukshetra Director, sets up review panel

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THE CENTRE has withdrawn NIT Kurukshetra Director B V Ramana Reddy’s administrative and financial powers, and constituted a panel to examine his “leadership and functioning”.
In an order dated March 29, the Education Ministry stated that Prof Reddy will not exercise administrative and financial powers conferred upon him by the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research Act, 2007, First Statutes and powers entrusted by the Board of Governors of the institute, with immediate effect and until further orders in this regard. In a separate order issued on the same day, a three-member committee was constituted to “review the work, progress and affairs of NIT Kurukshetra, and the leadership role” of the director.
The committee, headed by Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum, Anil Sahasrabudhe, will “review issues relating to recruitment and promotion processes, handling of staff grievances and complaints forwarded by the Central Vigilance Commission and other agencies”. The panel, comprising retired IAS officer M Madan Gopal and Prof KK Shukla, Director, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, will visit NIT Kurukshetra and submit its report within a month.
It will also examine the leadership and functioning of the director, and the overall functioning of the institute including governance, academic and administrative functioning.
Reddy took charge as NIT Kurukshetra Director in 2022.
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