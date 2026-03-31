Govt curtails powers of NIT Kurukshetra Director, sets up review panel

THE CENTRE has withdrawn NIT Kurukshetra Director B V Ramana Reddy’s administrative and financial powers, and constituted a panel to examine his “leadership and functioning”.

In an order dated March 29, the Education Ministry stated that Prof Reddy will not exercise administrative and financial powers conferred upon him by the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research Act, 2007, First Statutes and powers entrusted by the Board of Governors of the institute, with immediate effect and until further orders in this regard. In a separate order issued on the same day, a three-member committee was constituted to “review the work, progress and affairs of NIT Kurukshetra, and the leadership role” of the director.