‘Govt-created crisis’: Opposition slams fuel price hike

FOLLOWING ANOTHER hike in fuel prices, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising inflation, unemployment and the state of the economy, alleging that the BJP-led government had failed to provide relief to people facing financial distress.

The CPI(M), following the conclusion of its three-day Central Committee meeting, issued a statement in which it termed rising prices of fuel, together with the austerity measures, “an enormous burden on the people”. The Samajwadi Party alleged the BJP had ushered in an era of inflation in the guise of Amrit Kaal.

Kharge alleged that the country’s economy was “collapsing” and that the Prime Minister had “no vision” to govern the country effectively, adding that people across the country were burdened by rising prices and unemployment.