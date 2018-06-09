Govt considers school for gifted on lines of Sochi centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

The HRD Ministry is looking at a proposal to establish a school for the gifted, on the lines of Sirius Educational Centre in Sochi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited during his trip to Russia last month. Sirius Educational Centre, often touted as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s baby, was set up in 2014 to support students of grades 5 to 11 with outstanding abilities in sports, arts and natural sciences.

For instance, gifted musicians at the centre receive professional training, attend intensive classes by leading artistes on composition and lectures on history and music theory lessons. Travel, accommodation, food and education are free for the students.

Sources said Modi visited the Centre on May 21 and interacted with students and was impressed by the concept of dedicating a centre for nurturing talent in music, arts and natural sciences. Upon his return, officials of the HRD Ministry were asked to explore whether a similar school can also be set up in the country, The Indian Express has learnt. “This is at a very nascent stage, but yes, there is such a proposal,” said a source.

