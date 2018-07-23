Govt considering using LNG as transportation fuel: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. (File) The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. (File)

The Government is actively considering using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a transportation fuel, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

LNG is being imported under open general license on terms and conditions mutually agreed upon between buyers and sellers and it is being traded in the country on market-based mechanism.

During Question Hour, Pradhan told the Lok Sabha that the government is actively considering using LNG as a transportation fuel.

It is a new, cost-effective and clean proposal, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said.

To a query, he said that at present, there is no pipeline in the country to transport LNG in liquid form from LNG terminal to end user directly.

“The LNG after re-gasification is being transported in the gaseous state through trunk gas pipelines from terminals to end consumers of such pipeline,” the minister said.

