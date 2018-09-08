National security compromised by giving Rafale offset contract to private firm: Delhi Congress Chief Maken

Delhi congress president Ajay Maken. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey Delhi congress president Ajay Maken. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Alleging that the Modi dispensation was “deeply involved” in the Rafale scam, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken said Saturday that the government compromised on the security of the country by giving the offset contract to a private company.

Addressing a protest rally at Connaught Place on the alleged scam in Rafale deal, Maken said the government cannot run away from its responsibility.

“The government has compromised external and internal security of the country by giving the maintenance contract of the Rafale aircraft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rich friend’s company, which was registered only 12 days before the Rafale contract, instead of the public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.,” Maken said in a statement.

“The Modi government at the Centre is deeply involved in the Rafale deal scam and it cannot run away from its responsibility. The people of the country have now understood the Rafale deal scam and the people will not forgive the Modi government for the scam,” he said.

The Congress party is holding country-wide agitation against the Rafale deal.

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi dispensation helped the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group get the Rafale offset deal, instead of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

French company Dassault, which is supplying the fighter jets, has entered into a joint venture with the Reliance Group to meet its offset obligations to create business for Indian firms, following the Rafale deal.

The Reliance Group, in a statement quoting Ambani’s letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi last month, had said, “Allegations of Reliance benefitting by thousands of crores (of rupees) is a figment of imagination, promoted by vested interests.”

