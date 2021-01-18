Govt committed to incorporating Karnataka’s Marathi-speaking areas into Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the government was committed to incorporating Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka into Maharashtra.

Thackeray said bringing Karnataka occupied Marathi-speaking and cultural regions to Maharashtra would be a “true tribute” to the those martyred in the boundary battle in 1956. “We are united and committed to it,” he said offering tributes to those who died in the struggle.

Maharashtra claims areas such as Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani, which are part of Karnataka. Pawar also said fighting with determination to bring the “last Marathi village” occupied by the Karnataka into Maharashtra will be the “true tribute”.

The linguisitic boundary dispute has been pending in the Supreme Court.