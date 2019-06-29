Govt committed to end manual scavenging: Minister

Asserting that the Centre was committed and is working to end the “curse” of manual scavenging, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday said state governments must ensure proper implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and said action will be taken if it is not implemented.

Advertising

Gehlot’s comments came against the backdrop of the deaths of several people involved in cleaning of sewers and septic tanks in many states. He was replying to a private members’ resolution in Rajya Sabha moved by RJD’s Manoj Jha, seeking a “much more concerted effort” to root out the “inhuman practice” and amend the Act to increase compensation for those who die while cleaning septic tanks and sewers, and substantial grants for rehabilitation of persons liberated from manual scavenging.

Participating in the debate, CPI’s D Raja asked the government to direct the NITI Aayog to call a meeting on manual scavenging.

“India is advancing. India is moving forward technologically. India is considered to be a nation of knowledge. But, we do not find proper technology to put an end to the manual scavenging. The government should address this issue….What is the mandate you (government) have given to the NITI Aayog? Why can’t NITI Aayog give priority to this issue? Let NITI Aayog convene a meeting on how to put an end to the manual scavenging. They are calling meeting on every other issue,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘New India’ slogan, he said, “You are talking about new India?…You take up the challenge that in New India, there will be nobody as a manual scavenger, and, manual scavenging will be put an end to. Take up this challenge.”