Shed your ‘prejudiced’ mindset against Modi govt, Naqvi tells Delhi archbishop

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday appealed to the Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto, who had called for a prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 General Elections, to shed his “prejudiced” mindset against the Modi government. Asserting that minorities have made ‘fast-paced’ progress in the last four years of BJP-led NDA, which has worked for “development without discrimination”, Naqvi asked the Archbishop to look at the government’s work with a progressive mindset.

This comes in the wake of a letter written by the Archbishop, which appealed to all parish priests in the capital to launch a prayer campaign and begin fasting on Fridays before the General Elections scheduled to take place next year.

In his letter, Couto referred to the country’s “turbulent political atmosphere”, saying it posed a “threat to the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution and the secular fabric” of the nation. “It is our hallowed practice to pray for our country and its political leaders all the time, but all the more so when we approach the general elections,” he wrote.

Naqvi countered the letter saying the prime minister is committed to inclusive growth, which goes beyond the barriers of caste, region and religion. “The prime minister’s commitment to development without discrimination should be seen. As long as you have a prejudiced mind, you cannot look at this progress,” he said.

The Union minister also claimed that the government has strengthened the safety and security for minorities and has ensured action against fringe elements involved in some isolated incidents of targeting them. “I will request him, if we sit together I can tell him how fast has been the development of minorities in the country in the last four years,” he said.

