Govt clears two judges as CJs, sits on another name Collegium sent

Justices V Ramasubramanian and R S Chauhan were Wednesday appointed Chief Justices of the High Courts of Himachal Pradesh and Telangana respectively after the government cleared their elevation.

With this, three of the four names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 10 have been cleared by the government — Justice D N Patel was named Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on May 22.

The government is still to decide on the fourth recommendation — the Collegium decision to elevate Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The most senior judge of the parent High Court of Gujarat, he is currently with the Bombay High Court.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) had earlier protested the delay over Justice Kureshi’s appointment as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, and had described the appointment of an acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court as a “clearly uncalled for interference by the Executive”.

At an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) meeting, the GHAA passed a resolution to make a “personal representation” to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad with the “request” to notify the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice.

“To the utter shock and surprise of the Bar, Justice Akil Kureshi was not appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC on May 22, 2019 along with Justice D N Patel as Chief Justice of Delhi HC and instead, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pravesh HC with effect from June 10. This is clearly uncalled for interference by the Executive,” the GHAA resolution stated.

Justice V Ramasubramanian, the most senior judge of the Madras High Court who was transferred to the Telangana High Court, had been recommended by the Collegium for Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court following the elevation of Justice Surya Kant to the Supreme Court.

Justice R S Chauhan, the most senior judge of the parent High Court of Rajasthan, was already serving as acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.