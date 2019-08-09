Govt clears proposal to raise speed of Delhi-Mumbai trains

The Union government’s decision to approve the railways’ proposal to increase the train speed on Delhi-Mumbai route to 160 kmph from 130kmph will reduce travel time by 3.5 hours, making it an overnight journey.

According to a PTI report, the decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting on Monday, but were made public on Wednesday.

The project which is stipulated to be completed in the next four years will be made at a budget of Rs 6,086 crore and will also double the speed of existing freight trains. The Delhi-Mumbai route is 1,483 km long and it passes through seven states, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“The project under ‘Mission Raftaar’ will allow semi-high speed trains to unlock their full potential and travel at a speed of 160 kmph thereby reducing the entire travel time by 3.5 hours. It will benefit lakhs of passengers. The entire project has been structured on a new approach of route-wise single composite work with single agency execution, and complete funding through Extra Budgetary Resources – Institutional Finance,” said a spokesperson for the Western Railway.

The Western Railway has also become the first zonal unit to introduce sale of essential items, household products, cosmetics and health-related products along with eateries on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Karnavati Express from Thursday.

Under the new initiative, it will sell products such as toothpaste/brush, hand wash gel and soaps, face wash, tissues, diapers, sanitary pads, newspapers, confectionery and stationery products on the train. The Western Railway will also start the services in Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker train from Friday.

“We will sell essential commodities of oral care, skin care and health-related items. Passengers will also be able to buy mobile/laptop accessories, first-aid materials, cosmetics, sweets and toys for children. This is first of a kind initiative which has been introduced by the Western Railway,” said Pradip Sharma, spokesperson, Ahmedabad Division of Western Railways.

However, some commodities that will not be sold are tobacco, narcotics and alcohol products, contraband items, any inflammable product, schedule H drugs, financial products and services.