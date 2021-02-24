Govt clears PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of laptops, tablets, PCs

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 5:05:49 pm
Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop Go review, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop Go price in India, Surface Laptop Go specs, Surface Laptop Go features, Microsoft surfaceCommunications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about Rs 7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The government on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers, as it looked to woo global players to tap India’s manufacturing capabilities.

The approval of PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a Rs 12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about Rs 7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.

The scheme would position India as a manufacturing hub, spur exports and create new jobs opportunities, Prasad added.

Incentives worth Rs 7,350 crore will be provided over four years for manufacturing of these products in India. Production worth Rs 3.26 lakh crore and exports worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore are estimated over the four year timeline.

