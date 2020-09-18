Govt: Childline received 2.39 crore calls since 2018

The minister presented data which shows that the child helpline received 1.12 crore calls in 2018, 78.64 lakh calls in 2019 and 48.18 lakh calls till August this year.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has said the government’s child helpline service has received 2.39 crore calls from 2018 till August this year.

“From January 1, 2018, CHILDLINE services were available in 413 districts. As on September 15, 2020, the coverage has been enhanced to 594 districts,” said Irani in her reply.

Irani also said that a committee under the chairpersonship of the Minister of State for Women and Child Development has been formed to look into re-organising the functionality of Childline.

