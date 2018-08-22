Govt, child panel figures on shelter inmates differ by two lakh, SC baffled

How many children live in childcare homes across the country — 4.73 lakh or 2.61 lakh? The question baffled the Supreme Court Tuesday as it perused two government documents while hearing a matter on the exploitation of children in shelter homes. Advocate Aparna Bhat, amicus curiae in the case, told a bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur that a survey conducted by the NCPCR had, in association with the NGO Childline, found in 2016-17 that 4.73 lakh children lived in 9,000 shelter homes. However, a government affidavit filed in March said only 2.61 lakh children were living at 8,734 centres.

Advocate R Balasubramanyam, representing the Centre, hinted at an error in the NCPCR survey and said it was possible that childcare institutions gave inflated figures to get more aid.

