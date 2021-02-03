Govt: Ceasefire violations on India-Pakistan border increased by 48% in 2020

In the past three years security forces have gunned down more than 600 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir with 257 kills in 2018, 157 in 2019 and 221 in 2020, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said.

Ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border increased by almost 48 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019, even as terrorist attacks in Kashmir were less than half during this period, the government told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

It also informed Parliament that the number of terrorists killed by security forces in Kashmir in this period went up by 41 per cent.

In reply to a question on ceasefire violations by Pakistan and terror incidents in the Valley over the past three years, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the year 2020 witnessed 5,133 ceasefire violations as compared to 3,479 in 2019 and just 2,140 in 2018. As many as 22, 18 and 30 civilians were killed in these incidents, respectively, while 24, 19 and 29 security personnel were killed, respectively.

Reddy also said there were 244 incidences of terror in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 with 37 civilian and 62 security personnel casualties. In 2019, the terror incidents stood at 592 with 37 civilian and 80 security personnel casualties. In 2018 the figures stood at 614, 39 and 91 respectively.

In the past three years security forces have gunned down more than 600 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir with 257 kills in 2018, 157 in 2019 and 221 in 2020, Reddy said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan are reported from the IB/LoC in Jammu and Kashmir only. The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism,” Reddy said.

He said that immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations. “There has been a substantial decline in the terrorist attacks over the last three years, due to a slew of pre-emptive measures undertaken by the Government,” he said.

Reddy also informed Lok Sabha that the last DG level meeting of BSF and Pakistan Rangers was held from November 8-10 in 2017 at New Delhi. During this meeting, the issue of cross-border firing was discussed, in which it was agreed upon by both sides to ensure that no such firing takes place.

“Government has been consistently raising the issue of cross border terrorism and has placed high emphasis on international cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism including in bilateral, regional and international fora,” Reddy said.

The minister listed out various steps taken by the government to curb terror. These included:

* Kinetic operations: Actively identifying terrorists and their tactical supporters, seeking them through operations like cordon-and-search, giving proper response if they resort to violence while being arrested etc.

* Preventive operations: Actively identifying strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to remove the camouflaging layers, and exposing their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism such as funding, recruiting etc.

* Night patrolling has been intensified and nakas have been set up on all likely infiltration routes. Vehicles coming from borders areas are being thoroughly checked.

* Coordination meetings are being regularly conducted and high-alertness is being maintained by all the forces deployed in the area.

* Sharing of intelligence inputs on a real time basis among all security forces operating in J&K.

“Further, to expose Pakistan’s connection with various terrorist outfits in the international arena, Government of India is also using the various evidence collected during investigations of terror attacks for inclusion in bilateral and multilateral discussions,” Reddy said.

In reply to another question, the government informed Lok Sabha that as many as 40,735 lookout circulars had been issued against foreigners during the period January 2018 to December 2020. Out of these, 512 LOCs were issued against overstaying foreigners.

It said 2,627 LOCs were issued against foreigners in April 2020 alone.

“On detection at Immigration Check Posts at the time of departure from India, the foreign nationals against whom LOCs had been issued were not allowed to leave India till legal proceedings against them were not completed,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.