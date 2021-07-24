Govt: Can’t give fixed timeline for completing vaccine drive

NO FIXED timeline can be indicated right now for the completion of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of the pandemic, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Asserting that India’s pace of the vaccination drive was one of the fastest in the world, the government also said it expects all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be inoculated by December this year.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour that took place amid Opposition protests, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Covid-19 vaccination is an ongoing process, which is being guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

“In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of Covid-19 pandemic, no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for completion of the vaccination drive. However, it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021,” he said.