Govt burdening people with petrol price hikes: Congress

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Centre over consecutive hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, accusing it of burdening people with high taxes while earning Rs 2.5 lakh crore since March 5.

Addressing a virtual press conference, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that while international crude oil prices have fallen and are at the lowest level in 15 years, petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing and people continue to suffer under the Modi dispensation. “Central excise duty on petrol has been increased by 258 per cent and on diesel by 819 per cent since the Modi government came to power in May 2014,” he said.

He claimed the government, instead of passing the benefit of lower crude prices to consumers, hiked the prices of petrol and diesel for the seventh straight day on June 13.

“The Modi government had between November 2014 and January 2016 raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices. In all, duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped it mop up Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15,” Sibal said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd