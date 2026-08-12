Centre blocks 3,718 mobile apps, including illegal loan apps

Till June 30 this year, 3,718 mobile apps, including fraudulent loan apps, have been blocked by Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under Sections 69(A), 79(3)(b) of IT Act 2000. (File)

As many as 3,718 mobile apps, including fraudulent loan apps, were blocked by the Centre for allegedly duping users, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“Till June 30 this year, 3,718 mobile apps, including fraudulent loan apps, have been blocked by Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under Sections 69(A), 79(3)(b) of IT Act 2000,” said Kumar.

Over 15.75 lakh SIM cards and 5.77 lakh IMEIs, as reported by different police authorities, have been blocked by the Centre, Kumar said.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Kumar also informed the House that the I4C-managed ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ (CFCFRMS), which was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds, saved over Rs 11,158 crore from being siphoned off.