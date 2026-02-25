Govt blocks five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content

All these OTT platforms were learnt to have been airing majorly obscene content, including pornographic content.

THE MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) recently ordered the blocking of five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content, The Indian Express has learnt.

The platforms — MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu — were blocked by the I&B Ministry after following due procedure, officials said on Tuesday.

Actions to block a video streaming platform are taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are directed to restrict access to these platforms.

Last year, the I&B ministry had directed intermediaries to disable public access to 25 OTT platforms, including common names like Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix. Ullu and ALTT have come under the government’s scanner multiple times in the past before their blocking was ordered by the government last year. In July and August 2024, references received from the National Commission on Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had flagged the obscene content streamed by both platforms.