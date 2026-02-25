Govt blocks five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content

THE MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) recently ordered the blocking of five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content, The Indian Express has learnt.
The platforms — MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu — were blocked by the I&B Ministry after following due procedure, officials said on Tuesday.
Actions to block a video streaming platform are taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are directed to restrict access to these platforms.
All these OTT platforms were learnt to have been airing majorly obscene content, including pornographic content.
Last year, the I&B ministry had directed intermediaries to disable public access to 25 OTT platforms, including common names like Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix. Ullu and ALTT have come under the government’s scanner multiple times in the past before their blocking was ordered by the government last year. In July and August 2024, references received from the National Commission on Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had flagged the obscene content streamed by both platforms.
Much of the obscene content aired by these platforms violate Section 67 of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, sources said, adding that some platforms published sexually explicit content in violation of Section 67A of the IT Act.
Last month, The Indian Express reported that the Centre is looking at introducing draft rules to address obscenity in online content. In addition to points such as attacks on religions or communities, incitement, false and suggestive innuendo, among others, a draft of the IT (Digital Code) Rules, 2026, proposed classifying all digital content by age suitability.
Story continues below this ad
This was in response to the Supreme Court’s directive to the Solicitor General to draft proposals safeguarding free speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution while ensuring the constitutionally permissible “reasonable restrictions” under Article 19(2). This came amid public backlash against social media influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina over their comments.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More