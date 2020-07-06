Govt blocks 40 websites of ‘unlawful’ Sikh group

The development comes days after the government declared nine individuals suspected to be associated with the Khalistan movement as “terrorists” under the newly amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Earlier, only organisations could be declared terrorist. The development comes days after the government declared nine individuals suspected to be associated with the Khalistan movement as “terrorists” under the newly amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Earlier, only organisations could be declared terrorist.

The government on Sunday blocked 40 websites of Sikhs for Justice, an “unlawful organisation” suspected to be associated with the Khalistan movement, for allegedly soliciting support online.

The action has been taken by the Ministry of Information Technology (MeiTY) based on recommendations made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“Sikhs for Justice, an unlawful organisation under UAPA, 1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendation of MHA, MeiTY has issued orders under section 60 A of the IT Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ,” a statement from MHA said.

The development comes days after the government declared nine individuals suspected to be associated with the Khalistan movement as “terrorists” under the newly amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Earlier, only organisations could be declared terrorist.

Among those declared as terrorists on July 1 by the MHA was US-based Sikh for Justice member Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Sikh For Justice has earlier been declared an “unlawful association” by the government.

Others designated terrorists include chief of Babbar Khalsa International Wadhawa Singh Babbar; chief of International Sikh Youth Federation Lakhbir Singh; chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force Ranjeet Singh; and chief of Khalistan Commando Force Paramjit Singh. All are based in Pakistan.

Also on the list are Khalistani terrorists holed up in Germany. These include KZF members Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and Gurmeet Singh Bagga. Paramjit Singh, the UK-based Chief of Babbar Khalsa International, is also on the list.

