Govt bans al-Qaida and other terror outfits under anti-terror law

Taking cognisance of the continued acts of terrorism both in India and neighbouring countries, the ministry in its order said that these organistaion has been promoting and encouraging terror acts. (Representational Image) Taking cognisance of the continued acts of terrorism both in India and neighbouring countries, the ministry in its order said that these organistaion has been promoting and encouraging terror acts. (Representational Image)

The Centre has banned terror organisation al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and all its manifestation under the stringent anti-terror law – Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as per an official order. A notification in this regard was issued by the home ministry on June 19, which stated “both al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS, have been declared unlawful by the Union home ministry as they were found to be radicalising Indian youths for ‘global jihad’ and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests.”

Taking cognizance of the continued acts of terrorism both in India and neighbouring countries, the ministry in its order said that these organistaion has been promoting and encouraging terror acts. The ministry in its order also pointed out that these organisations have persistently attempted radicalisation and recruitment of youths from India.

The order said that ISKP/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan has been promoting and encouraging terrorism in the Indian Sub-continent, adding that the organisation has been committing terrorist acts to consolidate its position by recruiting youths for ‘global jihad’ and to achieve the objective of establishing its own ‘caliphate’ by overthrowing democratically elected governments.

The ministry warned that the outfits that have been banned consider India and Indian interests as its targets. The ministry said radicalisation of the youths was a matter of grave concern both for national and international peace.

Currently, 39 terror outfits including ISIS, LeT, Jaish and BKI have been banned under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). The UAPA has strict penal provisions to deal with banned organisations and their members.

Sanaul Haq aka Maulana Asim Umar, who hails from Sambhal in UP heads the AQIS in India.

