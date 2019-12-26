PM’s ‘no-talks-on-NRC’ remark a tactical retreat: JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor

JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor said PM’s claim at Ramlila Maidan, a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide CAA protests. (File) JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor said PM’s claim at Ramlila Maidan, a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide CAA protests. (File)

JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor, who has been critical of the proposed implementation of nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), dubbed the PM’s rhetoric of “Abhi toh NRC ki koi charcha hi nahi hui hai“, as a “pause and not a full stop”.

“The claim of “Abhi toh NRC ki koi charcha hi nahi hui hain” is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of the nationwide protest against #CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop,” Kishor wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The claim of “अभी तो NRC की कोई चर्चा ही नहीं हुई है” is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protest against #CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop. Govt could wait till SC judgement on CAA. A favourable court order and the whole process will be back. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 26, 2019

The election strategist was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement at his Ramlila Maidan rally, where he said, no rules had been framed so far for a country-wide NRC and the exercise was carried out in Assam on Supreme Court’s orders.

Claiming that the government could wait till the Supreme Court judgment on CAA, Kishore further said that a favourable court order would mean the whole process will be back.

Kishor has been vocal in his criticism about the amended citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC, stating that “NRC with CAB is dangerous and discriminatory”. Kishor, who nudged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take a position against the NRC, had earlier also urged other Opposition chief ministers especially those from Congress to take a clear position on the NRC. The JD(U) leader had also criticised his party for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament and had even said that the idea of a nationwide NRC is equivalent to “demonetisation of citizenship”, which is “invalid” until proved.

We are told that #CAB is bill to grant citizenship and not to take it from anyone. But the truth is together with #NRC, it could turn into a lethal combo in the hands of Government to systematically discriminate and even prosecute people based on religion.#NotGivingUp — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 12, 2019

Protests on the amended Citizenship Act which have turned violent in several parts of the country have claimed lives and caused property damage and clashes with the police.

Two days ago, Kishor after thanking Rahul Gandhi for joining the anti-CAA stir. called upon the Congress leader to “impress upon the Congress President to officially announce that there will be No NRC in the Congress-ruled states.”

