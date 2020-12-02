‘Govt at doorsteps’ drive launched in Bengal, BJP says public funds used to campaign

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

With an eye on the 2021 Assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday launched its massive ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorsteps) outreach programme to ensure people receive the benefits of 11 state-run welfare schemes. The Opposition, however, tore into the state administration, with the BJP accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of starting its election campaign with public money.

People were seen queuing up in at least 20,000 camps set up in all the blocks, panchayats and municipal wards in the state.

The campaign aims to highlight a dozen government programmes — Khadya Sathi, Swasthya Sathi, caste certificates, Sikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposili Bandhu, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Aikyashree, MGNREGS, and Krishak Bandhu — and seeks to reach out to those who have been left out, according to a senior official

Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said, “This is a revolutionary step taken by our government to ensure no one is left out. All those who are eligible for the schemes will get the benefits.”

The camps will function from 10 am to 4 pm every day. The outreach will be organised in four phases, ending on January 30.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “They are using public money for their election campaign. After 10 years, if the state government has to launch a campaign to ensure everybody gets the benefits, then the TMC leaders should be ashamed of themselves.”

Mamata targets Centre over PM-CARES

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of using central agencies to bulldoze India’s federal structure, and questioned the BJP-led government about the PM-CARES Fund. “You are raising questions about the Rs 25,000 relief we have given to those affected during Cyclone Amphan, but what about the lakhs and crores of money donated to PM-CARES Fund? Where has the money gone,” Banerjee said at a press conference after a state Cabinet meeting. —ENS

