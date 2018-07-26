Govt assures flood-hit Kerala: No discrimination

Commuters wade across a water-logged street surrounding the Ernakulam city in Kochi (PTI Photo/File) Commuters wade across a water-logged street surrounding the Ernakulam city in Kochi (PTI Photo/File)

The government on Wednesday said there has been a “quantum jump” in Central assistance for states to deal with disaster situations, and denied any discrimination while providing financial assistance to states.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also assured Kerala, which has been reeling under one of the worst flood situations, that the Centre is sending an inter-ministerial team to assess damages there. The team, he said, will submit a report to a high-level committee, headed by the Home Minister, which will decide on further monetary assistance to the state.

Replying to a discussion on flood situation in the country, Rijiju cited the 14th Finance Commission and said that SDRF funds are allocated as per rules, and there are specific rules for relief materials. “I cannot change the relief items…but there has been a quantum jump in Central assistance (in recommendations of the Finance panel),” he said.

Admitting that Kerala is facing an unprecedented monsoon and flood situation, Rijiju said the government started giving Rs 4 lakh to families of the deceased and assured that the Centre will consider more funds after the central team’s report.

The central team will include a joint secretary from the Home Ministry and officials from all relevant ministries and Niti Aayog.

Rijiju said he has visited the flood-hit areas and appreciated efforts taken by the district administration.

While Kerala MPs K C Venugopal and P Karunakaran said the Centre did not provide any assistance despite a visit by the central team after Okhi cyclone, Rijiju said the NDRF had released Rs 169.63 crore for the state in May. He said MPs should not be confused between relief and long-term relief works.

Rijiju said initiatives taken by the BJP-led Central government on disaster management had been appreciated by even the international community. “We will do justice to Kerala,” he said.

Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Shekhawat said the Centre’s assistance for crop insurance has gone up.

Initiating the debate on the flood situation, CPI(M) member Karunakaran said, “Although there is a widespread effect on the state, we have witnessed severe damage in Alleppey and Kottayam districts. Other districts are also severely affected.” He urged the Centre to waive norms to help Kerala, which has faced two calamities within five months.

RSP member N K Premachandran, who cited climate change as the reason for floods and drought across the country, urged the government to adopt a long-term approach, including controlling the uncontrolled exploitation of natural resources.

He said, “Some concrete political decisions have to emerge from this debate. Every year Rs 5,600 crore (worth) losses take place due to floods, one-fifth of global deaths due to flood takes place in India; 3 per cent of the GDP has been lost due to floods in the last seven decades…”

