Govt asks Twitter, YouTube to take down suggestive ads by deodorant brand

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry Saturday wrote to Twitter and YouTube to remove video advertisements of a deodorant brand called Shot for their alleged obscene content. The move came after the advertising self-regulatory body found the ads going against the existing advertisement codes.

The ministry said the ads violate the Rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

The emails called the attention of the social media platforms to “certain videos which appear to be an advertisement of a company, and are being posted by several users on the intermediary platform Twitter” and the “video titled “LAYERR SHOT MALL 15 OPT2 HINDI SUB HD” published” on June 3.

In its email to YouTube, the government said that the video has been “viewed close to a million times and also shared on other social media platforms.”

“The above-mentioned video is detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of the rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which inter-alia provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender,” the emails to both the platforms noted.

It further said that the videos were also broadcast on TV and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the ad industry’s self-regulatory body, lays down the code for self-regulation in advertising on TV in accordance with the Cable Television Network Rules 1994, “has also found the video to be in violation of its guidelines”. ASCI, the emails said, “has notified the advertiser to suspend the ad on an immediate basis.”

As the ad was referred to ASCI on Twitter by some viewers on Friday, it had responded saying, “The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.”

The government asked Twitter and YouTube to not host the videos or tweets containing the videos on their platforms, under rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The series of ads were suggestive and were accused of trivialising sexual violence against women by several people on social media.