Govt asks TV channels to display title, credits in serials in regional languages too

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday asked all satellite TV channels to display the cast, credits and titles of Hindi and regional language serials that they broadcast in the respective languages too.

A statement from I&B ministry reads, “It has come to the notice of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that several Hindi and Regional Language TV channels display the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and regional language TV serials only in English. This practise tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials/programmes.”

The statement adds, “With a view to enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the Ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also.”

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, in a video tweeted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), said, “Today we are issuing an order to all TV channels that whatever the serials they broadcast or whatever the programme they conduct, at the end of the programme or in the beginning there are titles given. Many times titles are given only in English. To promote Indian languages, we have asked channels to give those titles in the language in which they broadcast.”

“In addition to Indian languages, if they want to give titles and credits in English also, they are free to do so. So, we are not restricting any thing. We are actually adding the Indian languages so that the viewer who sees that understands (names of) all the actors behind the serial or the programme. And therefore, I am very sure that all will welcome this move.”

He said English channels will continue to display the credits in English.

The minister added that such orders were being issued for cinema too because that is also one way of promoting Indian languages.