With Covid cases dipping, Centre asks states to ease third-wave restrictions

Stating that the Covid-19 case trajectory is showing a sustained downward trend across the nation, the Union health ministry Wednesday directed states to amend or do away with the restrictions imposed amid the Omicron spread in the third wave.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, highlighting that Covid cases have been dipping since January 21, directed Chief Secretaries to lift the restrictions after considering the trend of cases, active cases, and positivity rate within the state.

India has reported a significant drop in the weekly positivity rate — on Wednesday, it stood at 3.32 per cent, compared with 7.57 per cent reported in the previous week. “I am sure that under your continued leadership the States would continue to address the challenge of Covid-19 while minimizing its impact on lives and livelihood of the people,” Bhushan wrote to the states.

The communication came in the backdrop of daily new cases hovering around the 30,000 mark in the last two days. “Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases, and positivity,” Bhushan told the states.

The Centre last week had said that the overall pandemic situation emerging in the country was optimistic. However, it had also warned against complacency.

In his communication, Bhushan highlighted that the average daily cases during the last week were 50,476 and that the daily case positivity on Tuesday had declined to 3.63 per cent. Currently, India’s active caseload stands at 3,70,240.

In the same communication, Bhushan reiterated that economic activities should not be hampered due to the local restrictions. “In earlier months in view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain States had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing public health challenge of Covid- 19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level points of entries,” Bhushan told the states.

The new directions by the health ministry come almost a week after it revised the guidelines for international arrivals on Feburary 10. International travellers will no longer need to quarantine for seven days or get tested at the airport if they come from an at-risk country, according to the revised guidelines. The government has also done away with a repeat test on day 8 of arrival.