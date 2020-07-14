Govt asks PTI to pay Rs 84.4 crore for ‘breaches’ in office premises

The government has asked the news agency to “remove the breaches” by July 14, from the office on Parliament Street in central Delhi. (Source: Bloomberg/Representational) The government has asked the news agency to “remove the breaches” by July 14, from the office on Parliament Street in central Delhi. (Source: Bloomberg/Representational)

The Government has asked Press Trust of India (PTI) to pay, within 30 days, over Rs 84 crore for “breaches in the premises,” or alleged violations to terms of lease for the office land. Or pay a 10 per cent interest on the dues from the date of the letter.

The government has asked the news agency to “remove the breaches” by July 14, from the office on Parliament Street in central Delhi. In its demand letter dated July 7, it has stated that “the lessor will be pleased to regularise the breaches in the premises temporarily up to 14-07-2020 and withdraw the right of re-entry of the premises,” subject to PTI meeting certain conditions, including the payment.

Sources said that a similar breach notice was sent in February 2018 related to a terrace guest house, a canteen, workshop and some rooms in the basement to which PTI had replied in August 2018 asking for the procedure to regularise. No reply was received, sources said.

The Land and Development Officer (LDO) under the Ministry conducted an inspection in January this year following which another breach notice was received by PTI on March 11, 2020.

When reached for comment, a PTI spokesperson said, “We have just received a demand notice” and added that “we are seeking clarification from authorities.”

The move comes over two weeks after the government-owned, autonomous public broadcaster Prasar Bharati had written to PTI accusing that its reporting was “not in national interest” and had mentioned that it would review its relationship.

