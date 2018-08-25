Govt asks NCERT for more on Atal Bihari Vajpayee in school textbooks

People pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Shimla. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar) People pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Shimla. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar)

The Union HRD Ministry has asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training, which advises the Central and the state governments on school curriculum, to explore inclusion of achievements associated with late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

According to sources, the NCERT is looking at including information on Vajpayee in political science textbooks for classes XI and XII. Currently, the class XII political science textbook — ‘Politics in India Since Independence’ — mentions Vajpayee, but does not carry any detail on his term as PM, or his life as a Jana Sangh and subsequently BJP politician.

The NCERT is currently in the process of revising its school textbooks after HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar directed the Council to rationalise curriculum in order to reduce the burden on students. The decision on what additional information on Vajpayee should be included in textbooks will be taken during the ongoing revision process, it is learnt.

This week, the Rajasthan government announced a decision to introduce milestones achieved during Vajpayee’s term as PM in the state’s school textbooks from the next academic session. State Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has written to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education to highlight them in the textbooks.

