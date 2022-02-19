scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
Govt approves project to connect pillars of criminal justice system

ICJS is a national platform for enabling integration of the main IT system used for delivery of Criminal Justice in the country.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 19, 2022 3:45:50 am
This phase, closely monitored by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing.

The Centre on Friday approved the implementation of Phase II of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project by the Ministry of Home Affairs at a total cost of Rs 3,375 crore during the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

This phase, closely monitored by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing.

The project will be implemented as a central sector scheme, an MHA statement said.

ICJS is a national platform for enabling integration of the main IT system used for delivery of Criminal Justice in the country. It seeks to integrate the five pillars of the system viz Police (through Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network Systems), e-Forensics for Forensic Labs, e-Courts for Courts, e-Prosecution for Public Prosecutors and e-Prisons for Prisons.

According to MHA, in Phase-I of the project, individual IT systems have been implemented and stabilized even as search of records have been enabled on these systems.

“Under Phase-II, the system is being built on the principle of ‘one data one entry’ whereby data is entered only once in one pillar and the same is then available in all other pillars without the need to re-enter the data in each pillar,” the MHA said in a statement.

According to MHA, the ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity.

