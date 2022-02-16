scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

Govt approves plan for 60,000 houses under PMAY across five states

The total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) now stand at 114.04 lakh, of which around 93.25 lakh have been grounded for construction and around 54.78 Lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries, according to the ministry.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 16, 2022 2:58:15 am
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), PMAY(U), indian expressThe total investment under the mission stands at Rs 7.52 lakh crore, with central assistance of Rs 1.87 lakh crore. (Representational)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday approved project proposals for over 60,000 houses across five states — Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan — at the 58th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

The total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) now stand at 114.04 lakh, of which around 93.25 lakh have been grounded for construction and around 54.78 Lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries, according to the ministry.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The total investment under the mission stands at Rs 7.52 lakh crore, with central assistance of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, central assistance amounting to Rs 1.21 lakh crore has already been released, the ministry said.

The meeting on Tuesday was chaired by secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manoj Joshi.

“Presiding over the meeting, Secretary, MoHUA also discussed the issues pertaining to grounding and construction of houses in different States under different verticals of PMAY(U). He reviewed the pace of completion of houses in the States and directed the officials to expedite the process and meanwhile also evaluate the beneficiary allotment and completion of Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects in their respective areas,” the ministry said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement