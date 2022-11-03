Govt approves NBS rates for rabi season

The Centre Wednesday approved rates of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potash (K) and Sulphur (S) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for rabi season 2022-23.

A decision to this effect was taken in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

The rate of Nitrogen (N) has been fixed at Rs 98.02 per kg, Phosphorus (P) Rs 66.93 per kg, Potash (K) Rs 23.65 per kg and Sulphur (S) Rs 6.12 per kg. The rates will be effective from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

“This will enable smooth availability of all P&K fertilizers to the farmers during rabi 2022-23 at the subsidised prices and support the agriculture sector,” said an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

The statement further said, “The volatility in the international prices of fertilizers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the Union government.”

According to the statement, the move will involve a financial outgo of Rs 51,875 crore during the October-March period of 2022-23. This also includes the support for indigenous fertilizer (SSP) through freight subsidy.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said the government has increased the subsidy in view of rising prices of fertilizers in the international market so that farmers do not bear the burden.

“A sum of Rs 54,500 crore was allocated in the Union Budget (2022-23) for fertilizers subsidy for the 2022-23 rabi season, which has now increased to Rs 1,38,875 crore,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya said that out of Rs 54,500 crore total fertilizers subsidy for rabi season 2022-23, Rs 21,000 crore were earmarked for P&K fertilizers, while Rs 33,500 crore were allocated for urea. However, after the Union Cabinet decision, the amount of P&K and urea subsidy will increase to Rs 51,875 crore and Rs 87,000 crore, respectively, he said.