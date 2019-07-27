Govt approves deployment of 100 companies of forces in J&K for law and order

The Centre has approved sending in additional 100 companies of additional police forces to Jammu and Kashmir with a view to “strengthen CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order.” The order, from the Ministry of Home Affairs directed to the Chief Secretary of J&K, details the induction of central forces “with immediate effect.”

Advertising

The 100 companies will comprise of 50 companies of the CRPF, 30 companies from the SSB and 10 companies each from the BSF and the ITBP. Top police sources have explained this move as “a relief to over stretched training cops on duty since panchayat elections last year.”

Fresh troop deployment to J&K comes about four months since 100 companies of central forces were deployed in the state, following the February 14 IED explosion at Lethpora, Pulwama, that claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF personnel.