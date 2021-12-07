Govt approves 38 candidates for lateral entry

The government has approved appointment of 38 candidates, including 10 joint secretaries, from the private sector through the lateral entry system, Union MoS, Personnel, Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

“Lateral entry has the twin objectives of bringing fresh talent and augmenting the manpower at certain levels,” Singh said. The 38 appointments were approved on contract or deputation basis.

Singh said that in order to institutionalise the selection process and make it more objective, it was decided that the lateral-entry recruitment process will be conducted by UPSC. He said the DoPT requested UPSC on December 14, 2020 and February 12 this year to select suitable persons.